English wedding: Pippa Middleton marries as royals look on

Pippa Middleton, right, is escorted by her father Michael Middleton, as she arrives for her wedding to James Matthews, at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, bottom left, as they arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry, right, arrive at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool via AP
Justin Tallis
Spencer Matthews, right, talks with Britain's Prince William, and Prince Harry, left as they arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Swiss tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Tim Ireland
AP Photo
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry, arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the younger sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Carole Middleton and her son James arrive for the wedding of her daughter Pippa and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool via AP
Justin Tallis
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, arrives with the pageboys and flower girls for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
A view of St Mark's Church in Englefield, England ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is to marry hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte are in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, talks to her daughter Princess Charlotte, after the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Pippa Middleton, right and James Matthews walk, after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Pippa Middleton, centre and James Matthews gesture after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
Pippa Middleton, right and James Matthews walk, after their wedding ceremony, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Pippa Middleton, second right and James Matthews walk, after their wedding ceremony, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, following the wedding ceremony of her sister Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Pippa Middleton, centre and James Matthews smile, after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, smiles as she kneels next to her children Princess Charlotte, second right, and Prince George, who were flower boys and girls at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, walks with the flower boys and girls after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
Pippa Middleton, centre right, walks with James Matthews after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Pippa Middleton, right and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Pippa Middleton, background right, kisses James Matthews after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Britain's Prince William, right, talks to James Middleton after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, smiles at her daughter Princess Charlotte, after the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, right, stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, after the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews, at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
Pippa Middleton, centre, and James Matthews smile, after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Pool Photo via AP
Justin Tallis
Roger Federer and his wife Mirka leave after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile for the cameras after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England Saturday, May 20, 2017. Middleton, the sister of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a ceremony Saturday where her niece and nephew Prince George and Princess Charlotte was in the wedding party, along with sister Kate and princes Harry and William.
Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool
AP Photo
Comments