Lena Dunham cancels live Lenny tour to recover from surgery

FILE - This Feb. 2, 2017 file photo shows executive producer and actress Lena Dunham attends the premiere of HBO's "Girls" sixth and final season in New York. Dunham is canceling her feminist newsletter’s “America IRL” tour this summer to tend to her health. Dunham said Friday, May 19, in a post on LennyLetter.com that recent surgery and physical therapy to treat endometriosis has caused “the greatest amount of physical pain I’ve ever experienced” and that she isn’t up for the cross-country tour. Photo by Evan Agostini