FILE - In this April 26, 2017 file photo, Tom Hanks attends "The Circle" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Hanks is on the beat in New York City, using Twitter Saturday, May 20, 2017, to alert police to a car with a slew of tickets on its windshield. Turns out the tickets were paid.
FILE - In this April 26, 2017 file photo, Tom Hanks attends "The Circle" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Hanks is on the beat in New York City, using Twitter Saturday, May 20, 2017, to alert police to a car with a slew of tickets on its windshield. Turns out the tickets were paid. Photo by Charles Sykes
FILE - In this April 26, 2017 file photo, Tom Hanks attends "The Circle" premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Hanks is on the beat in New York City, using Twitter Saturday, May 20, 2017, to alert police to a car with a slew of tickets on its windshield. Turns out the tickets were paid. Photo by Charles Sykes

Entertainment

May 20, 2017 4:51 PM

Actor Tom Hanks is on the beat, flagging car for police

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Actor Tom Hanks is on the beat in New York City, using Twitter to alert police to a car with a slew of tickets on its windshield.

Turns out the tickets were paid.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2rDIapI ) that the New York Police Department responded when the Academy Award winning star of "Philadelphia," ''Forrest Gump" and "Sully" on Saturday tweeted: "Sir? Move. Your. Car! Hanx." He also posted a picture of the burgundy sedan with at least a half dozen tickets bulging from beneath windshield wipers at East 79th Street and Park Avenue.

A police official returned the tweet, requesting the car's location. The newspaper says police believe the car's owner likely paid the tickets online. The car's owner eventually moved it.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program
Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught 1:07

Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught

View More Video

Entertainment Videos