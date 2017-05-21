Entertainment

May 21, 2017 7:32 AM

Ohio craft brewery named in music licensing lawsuit

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

An Ohio craft brewery is one of several establishments around the U.S. that has been hit with a lawsuit for music license fee violations.

The Plain Dealer (http://bit.ly/2q3ECzw ) reports Willoughby Brewing Co. is being sued by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). Venues included in the lawsuit are in New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, California and Texas.

The music organization collects royalties whenever its artist's songs are played in public, whether live or recorded.

A manager of the brewing company says the club is paid in full.

A representative with ASCAP says the licensing fees are the cost of doing business.

He estimates a venue that has a capacity of 150 people and plays music on the weekend would pay about $750 a year in fees.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Entertainment Videos