FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2013 file photo, Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Cornell, 52, who gained fame as the lead singer of the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, died at a hotel in Detroit and police said Thursday, May 18, 2017, that his death is being investigated as a possible suicide.
Entertainment

May 21, 2017 5:10 PM

Soundgarden frontman Cornell's funeral will be Friday in LA

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell will be buried Friday in Los Angeles, his attorney Kirk Pasich said Sunday.

Pasich said Cornell will be buried at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in a private service.

Cornell's body was transported to Los Angeles on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead early Thursday morning after being found unresponsive in his Detroit hotel room.

The Wayne County medical examiner's office said the 52-year-old Cornell hanged himself. A full autopsy and results of toxicology tests are pending.

Cornell's wife has said he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug than he was prescribed.

The lead singer in Audioslave and Soundgarden, Cornell was a leader of the grunge movement.

Imagine Dragons will pay tribute to Cornell during Sunday's Billboard Music Awards.

