Julia Michaels performs "Issues" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Julia Michaels performs "Issues" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Photo by Chris Pizzello
Julia Michaels performs "Issues" at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. Photo by Chris Pizzello

Entertainment

May 21, 2017 6:17 PM

Partial list of winners at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

The Associated Press

A partial list of winners in the top categories at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, held Sunday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

— Top Billboard 200 album: Drake

— Top female artist: Beyonce.

— Top male artist: Drake.

— Top duo/group: twenty one pilots.

— Top collaboration: The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, "Closer."

— Top R&B artist: Beyonce.

— Top rap artist: Drake.

— Top rock artist: twenty one pilots.

— Top Latin artist: Juan Gabriel.

— Top dance/electronic artist: The Chainsmokers.

— Top Christian artist: Lauren Daigle.

— Top gospel artist: Kirk Franklin

— Top touring artist: Beyonce.

— Chart achievement award: Nicki Minaj.

— Icon award: Cher.

____

Online:

https://www.billboardmusicawards.com/

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships 2:05

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet
Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program

View More Video

Entertainment Videos