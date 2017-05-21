Billy Bush says he's ready to get back into television

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2014 file photo, Billy Bush arrives at the Operation Smile's 2014 Smile Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Bush, who was fired after an old video emerged of him engaging in offensive sex talk with then “Apprentice” host Donald Trump, says he’s a better man now and ready to get back into television. In an interview posted Sunday, May 21, 2017, Bush told The Hollywood Reporter the past seven months have “been a roller coaster” beginning with saying sorry to his three daughters. Photo by Richard Shotwell