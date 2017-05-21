Not just 'Sgt. Pepper': Many 1967 musical firsts echo today

FILE - In this June 1967 file photo, Paul McCartney, from left, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon of The Beatles appear backstage during a break in rehearsals for the live broadcast on the "Our World" program at EMI studios in London. Half a century after the Beatles’ psychedelic landmark, "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album, it stands as just one of many musical astonishments of 1967 that shaped what we listen to now. AP Photo, File)