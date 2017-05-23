Reaction to explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester

This image taken from the Twitter feed of Ariana Grande on Tuesday May 23, 2017, shows the message from Ariana Grande after the fatal explosion at her concert in Manchester, England. A night highly anticipated by Ariana Grande fans ended in blood and terror after police said a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the Manchester Arena. At least 22 concertgoers were killed and about 60 others were wounded in the Monday night bombing. Twitter@Ariana Grande via AP)