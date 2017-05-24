Entertainment

May 24, 2017 5:53 AM

Movie 'The Islands' seeks Hawaiian to play King Kamehameha

The Associated Press
HONOLULU

The director of "The Islands" is looking for Native Hawaiians to star in his movie about the state's history — and he's not just looking for extras.

One lucky native will get a shot at playing King Kamehameha.

The movie is based on the true story of Hawaii's beginnings: from Captain Cook's arrival, to the king's unification wars, to the overthrow of Queen Liliuokalani's monarchy.

Casting for the king will begin in June and will run until late-August. National and local casting agencies will be involved in finding the perfect person for each role.

Filming will begin this fall. The movie is expected to bring 2,000 jobs to Hawaii.

"The Islands" is scheduled to be released in theaters November 2018.

