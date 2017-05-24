Technical problems force HBO to scrap Jon Stewart venture

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2015 file photo, Jon Stewart, accompanied by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N,Y., and New York City first responders speaks during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington. HBO says it's scrapping a Web-delivered venture it was developing with Stewart. In a statement Wednesday, May 24, 2017, the network said the short-form digital animated project had proved too technically difficult for a quick turnaround. The animated series would have allowed Stewart to comment on daily breaking news in real time. Lauren Victoria Burke AP Photo