From Trump to Oprah, speakers offer parting advice to grads

FILE - In thisMay 12, 2017 file photo, actor Will Ferrell gestures as he speaks at the University of Southern California's Class of 2017 commencement ceremony in Los Angeles. Oprah Winfrey told students to live with purpose. President Donald Trump said to ignore the naysayers. Will Ferrell sang some Whitney Houston. Those are a few of the speakers who have taken the stage at college graduation ceremonies this month to share their wisdom, joining a wide range of others in entertainment, politics and business. In their efforts to inspire the Class of 2017, they’ve elicited both laughter and tears and, in some cases, jeers. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo