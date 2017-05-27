Not exactly Cannes, this film fest is Fargo _ with drones

This June 10, 2016, photo provided by drone filmmaker Spencer Kuhlman shows a photograph made by Kuhlman using a drone above a popular cliff jumping and diving spot near St. Cloud, Minn. Kuhlman is a finalist in the first-ever Fargo, N.D., drone film festival, which will announce its winners next week. His piece called "Across The World" includes several action shots like the one shown in the photo. Spencer Kuhlman via AP)