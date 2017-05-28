In this image released by Disney, Geoffrey Rush portrays Barbossa, left, and Johnny Depp portrays Captain Jack Sparrow in a scene from "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales."
In this image released by Disney, Geoffrey Rush portrays Barbossa, left, and Johnny Depp portrays Captain Jack Sparrow in a scene from "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." Disney via AP Peter Mountain
In this image released by Disney, Geoffrey Rush portrays Barbossa, left, and Johnny Depp portrays Captain Jack Sparrow in a scene from "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." Disney via AP Peter Mountain

Entertainment

May 28, 2017 8:54 AM

'Pirates of the Caribbean' tops box office, 'Baywatch' sinks

By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
LOS ANGELES

It was smooth sailing to the top spot at the box office for "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," but the waters were choppier for the Dwayne Johnson comedy "Baywatch."

Studio estimates on Sunday say the fifth installment of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise commandeered $62.2 million in its first three days in theaters.

The Johnny Depp-starrer is projected to take in $76.6 million over the four-day holiday weekend.

The R-rated "Baywatch," meanwhile, is sinking like a rock. The critically derided update of the 1990s TV show earned only $18.1 million over the weekend against a nearly $70 million price tag.

Even "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" did better in its third weekend. The space opera added $19.1 million.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Entertainment Videos