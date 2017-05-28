Soderbergh says filming 'Logan Lucky' made him a NASCAR fan

Actor Channing Tatum, third from left, and director Steven Soderbergh, center, pose for a photo with NASCAR drivers, from left to right, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson before the NASCAR Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 28, 2017. Tatum and the drivers will star in a new movie filmed at the speedway named "Logan Lucky," and directed by Soderbergh. Chuck Burton AP Photo