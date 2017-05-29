Members of the British Muslim Forum and religious leaders from Christian and Jewish faiths pay their respects at St Ann's square in Manchester, England Sunday May 28, 2017. The hunt is still on for suspects in the Manchester bombing, and members of attacker Salman Abedi's network may still be at large, Britain's interior minister said Sunday.
May 29, 2017 2:40 AM

Police arrest man on English south coast in bombing inquiry

British police have made an arrest on the south coast of England in the widening inquiry into the deadly Manchester concert bombing.

Great Manchester Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested Monday in Shoreham-by-Sea on suspicion of terrorism offenses.

The arrest means 14 men are now in custody in Britain for suspected roles in the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people. The suspects have not been identified or charged.

Britain's intelligence services have launched an inquiry into how warnings about 22-year-old Salman Abedi's radical views were handled.

Abedi detonated a bomb minutes after an Ariana Grande concert ended last Monday night. He died in the attack, Britain's worst for more than a decade.

