Opera house undergoes $18M renovation in its 150th year

In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017 photo, laborer Fred Marrero, of Cranston, R.I., carries a ladder through a door frame in the Newport Opera House, in Newport, R.I. Vacant for years, the Newport Opera House is being restored and reopened. The nonprofit group that owns it hopes to make it into a centerpiece of live performance in the resort town already known for its jazz and folk festivals. Steven Senne AP Photo