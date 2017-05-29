Teen country music singer eyes television competition

Off stage he is a high-school senior and part-time plumber who likes dirt biking and four-wheeling. On stage he is Jake Ryans.
Jake Ryans -- or Jacob Dow in his day-to-day life -- has been listening to country music since he was a toddler and playing almost as long.
"When I was little, I would always be singing," he said.
The Nashoba Valley Technical High School student and Ashby resident won the North American Country Music Association award for Male Vocalist of the Year and Male Entertainer of the Year in March.
After graduation June 3, he plans to pursue his country music aspirations by auditioning for "The Voice," a music competition show, at an open-call audition June 4 in Philadelphia.
"I'm just practicing a lot, working out kinks," he said. "There is like two high notes in the song that's like the top of my range."
He plans to perform "Underdogs" by Chris Young and a song by Brad Paisley, his favorite country guitarist.
Dow was first exposed to country music through his parents, Lisa and Wayne Dow.
"My parents always listened to the radio," he said.
He started learning guitar at age 7 and taking voice lessons at age 10. Dow, now 17, currently trains at Nashua Community Music School.
When he was 8, he put on his first performance for a women's Bible study group at his church, New Life Community Church in Pepperell.'
"It went good, and after that it was sort of smooth sailing," he said.
Early on, he often performed Rascal Flatts, but his favorite vocalists are now Chris Young and Michael Buble.
"I started growing up and hitting puberty and I couldn't sing (Rascal Flatts) anymore," he said. "Their voices were too high."
When he was 12 or 13, he auditioned to sing the national anthem at the Fourth of July celebration in Pepperell. He "completely failed."
The experience made him question whether it was worth pursuing music.
"I didn't think I had the strength in my voice. Like not having it be shaky when I was up on stage and just working through nervousness while performing," he said. "It's gotten easier."
His mother urged him to continue, he said.
"My mom was, like, 'You've got to do this, you've got to keep going,'" Dow said. "She was the backbone."
His parents, friends and pastor, Bill Bickmore, have been his greatest supporters, he said.
"(Pastor Bickmore) has taught me a lot of valuable lessons," Dow said. "He keeps me on track."
This spring, he started recording some of his own songs and posting covers on the Jake Ryans Youtube page.
If "The Voice" doesn't work out, he hopes to either attend college for music or fall back on his trade, plumbing.
Right now, however, he sees an opportunity.
"Just growing up, I always wanted to be a country singer, and I never thought I would actually go somewhere until I started doing more and more," he said. "I thought, I could actually do something with this."
