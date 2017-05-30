Entertainment

Well-known Arkansas restaurant destroyed in fire

The Associated Press
SCOTT, Ark.

A well-known restaurant in central Arkansas has been destroyed in an overnight fire.

Little Rock television station KTHV reports (http://bit.ly/2qBBhn6 ) that Cotham's Mercantile in Scott burned down early Tuesday. Cotham's was built in 1917 and opened as a general mercantile store for farmers in the area.

In 1984, Cotham's opened a small restaurant area and it quickly became a favorite for local politicians, including then-Gov. Bill Clinton. A second location was later opened near the state Capitol in Little Rock.

Authorities say they're still looking into the cause of the fire.

