Coroner: Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder died of overdose

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2006 file photo, Paul O'Neill, of Trans Siberian Orchestra, poses for a portrait in New York. O'Neill, who founded the progressive metal band Trans-Siberian Orchestra that was known for its spectacular holiday concerts filled with theatrics, lasers and pyrotechnics was found dead in his room at a Tampa Embassy Suites, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. He was 61. Jim Cooper, File AP Photo