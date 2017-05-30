Entertainment

May 30, 2017 6:10 PM

NBC about 'This is Us' change: Never mind

By DAVID BAUDER AP Television Writer
NEW YORK

NBC now says "never mind" to its bold scheduling move of shifting the hit drama "This is Us" to Thursdays next season.

NBC has announced that the heartwarming drama will stay on Tuesday nights in the fall. A network executive familiar with the plans tells The Associated Press there was concern that with NBC airing Thursday night football games in the late fall, there would be too many interruptions for the serialized show. The executive spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the plans publicly.

The switch requires NBC to move the comedies "Superstore" and "Great News" to Thursdays, as well as the drama "Chicago Fire."

The retooled "Will & Grace" will start at 9 p.m. Thursdays, instead of an hour earlier.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues

Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues 1:48

Merced County's Vanessa Smith went missing 20 years ago today. The search continues
Truck fire closes down Merced County highway 0:58

Truck fire closes down Merced County highway
Vehicle and big rig tractor collide head on 1:11

Vehicle and big rig tractor collide head on

View More Video

Entertainment Videos