Movie guide: Capsule listings

Ratings by the Motion Picture Association of America are: (G) for general audiences; (PG) parental guidance urged because of material possibly unsuitable for children; (PG-13) parents are strongly cautioned to give guidance for attendance of children younger than 13; (R) restricted, younger than 17 admitted only with parent or adult guardian; (NC-17) no one 17 and younger admitted.
Capsule reviews are by Kenneth Turan (K.Tu.), Justin Chang (J.C.), Rebecca Keegan (R.K.), Mark Olsen (M.O.) and other reviewers. Compiled by Kevin Crust.
OPENING IN HOLLYWOOD THIS WEEK
"Aaron's Blood" – A father hunts for a cure when he suspects his hemophiliac son is becoming a vampire after a blood transfusion. With James Martinez, Trevor Stovall, Farah White, Michael Chieffo. Written and directed by Tommy Stovall. (1:20) NR.
"All About the Money" – Three ill-prepared friends travel to Colombia in pursuit of a criminal with a $25 million bounty on his head. With Eddie Griffin, Casper Van Dien, Jon Gries, Danny Trejo. Written and directed by Blake Freeman; story by Danny West & Lester Korman & Jamie Starr and Freeman. NR.
"Band Aid" – A young couple attempt to work through their marital woes by starting a band and turning their fights into songs. With Zoe Lister-Jones, Adam Pally, Fred Armisen, Susie Essman, Hannah Simone. Written and directed by Lister-Jones. (1:31) NR.
"Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" – Animated adaptation of the hit illustrated book series by Dav Pilkey about a pair of wildly imaginative boys and their creation of a not-so-bright superhero. Voices by Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Thomas Middleditch, Nick Kroll, Jordan Peele, Kristen Schaal. Written by Nicholas Stoller. Directed by David Soren. PG.
"Churchill" – Brian Cox stars as the British prime minister in the tense days leading to the D-Day invasion. With Miranda Richardson, John Slattery, Julian Wadham, James Purefoy. Written by Alex von Tunzelmann. Directed by Jonathan Teplitzky. (1:38) PG.
"Cruel and Unusual" – Documentary examines justice inequality through the story of Robert King, Herman Wallace and Albert Woodfox, who were convicted of the 1972 killing of a prison guard at Angola, Louisiana's state penitentiary. Directed by Vadim Jean. (1:42) NR.
"Dark Signal" – The staff of a small radio station receive a message from a murdered girl. With Siwan Morris, Gareth David-Lloyd, Joanna Ignaczewska. Written by Edward Evers-Swindell and Antony Jones. Directed by Evers-Swindell. (1:38) NR.
"Dean" – Demetri Martin writes, directs and stars with Kevin Kline as a father-and-son dealing with grief and attendant life changes. With Gillian Jacobs. (1:27) PG-13.
"The Death of Louis XIV" – Jean-Pierre Leaud stars as France's ailing Sun King struggling to maintain his rule as those around him ponder a successor. Written by Thierry Lounas and Albert Serra. Directed by Serra. In French with English subtitles. (1:55) NR.
"Elian" – The story of Elian Gonzalez, a 5-year-old Cuban boy who became a symbol of U.S.-Cuban relations in 1999, is updated in this documentary. Narrated by Raul Esparza. Co-directed by Tim Ross and Ross McDonnell. (1:48) NR.
"The Exception" – During WW II, a German soldier is sent to occupied Holland to monitor espionage surrounding the exiled Kaiser Wilhelm II. With Christopher Plummer, Jai Courtney, Lily James. Written by Simon Burke, based on a novel by Alan Judd. Directed by David Leveaux. (1:47) R.
"From the Ashes" – Environmental, health and climate concerns are addressed in this documentary about America's changing relationship with coal. Directed by Michael Bonfiglio. PG.
"God of War" – On the coast of 16th century China, a veteran commander and a young general join forces to battle pirates. With Vincent Zhao, Sammo Hung, Wan Qian. Written and directed by Gordon Chan. In Mandarin with English subtitles. (2:08) NR.
"Handsome Devil" – A misfit and the new rugby star are thrown together as roommates at an Irish boy's school. With Fionn O'Shea, Nicholas Galitzine, Michael McElhatton. Written and directed by John Butler. (1:35) NR.
"I, Daniel Blake" – A Newcastle carpenter with a heart condition battles government bureaucracy after he is denied benefits and aids a struggling single mom with two children. Winner of the Palme d'Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. With Dave Johns, Hayley Squires. Written by Paul Laverty. Directed by Ken Loach. (1:40) R.
"Legion of Brothers" – Documentary tells the story of the "secret war" the U.S. waged in Afghanistan against Taliban and al-Qaida forces after 9/11. Directed by Greg Barker. (1:19). NR.
"Maurice" – A pre-World War I Cambridge man battles his homosexual urges in this 1987 adaptation of the E.M. Forster novel by producer Ismail Merchant and director James Ivory. With James Wilby, Hugh Grant, Rupert Graves, Ben Kingsley, Phoebe Nicholls. Written by Kit Hesketh-Harvey and Ivory. (2:20) R.
"Maurizio Cattelan: Be Right Back" – The art world's enfant terrible is followed from his early years through a recent Guggenheim retrospective. Directed by Maura Axelrod. (1:30) NR.
"Opening Night" – A onetime Broadway performer, now a production manager, must salvage his new show. With Topher Grace, Alona Tal, Anne Heche, Taye Diggs. Written by Gerry De Leon and Greg Lisi. Directed by Issac Rentz.(1:30) NR.
"Past Life" – Two sisters in 1977 Jerusalem probe their stern father's unspoken experiences in World War II Poland. With Nelly Tagar, Joy Rieger, Doron Tavory, Evgenia Dodina. Written and directed by Avi Nesher. In English, German, Polish and Hebrew with English subtitles. (1:49) NR.
"Rogue Warrior: Robot Fighter" – In the future, an arms dealer battles the spread of A.I. With Tracey Birdsall, Daz Crawford, Stephen Manley. Written and directed by Neil Johnson.
"Tatara Samurai" – A young boy from a steel village in Japan's Sengoku Period sets out to be a warrior and vows to protect his village. With Akira, Kosuke Toyohara, Shun Sugata. Directed by Yoshinari Nishikori. In Japanese with English subtitles. (2:00) NR.
"Vincent-n-Roxxy" – A small-town guy and a troubled city girl hit the road searching for salvation. With Emile Hirsh, Zoe Kravitz, Zoey Deutch. Written by Gary Michael Schultz; story by Schultz and Keith Kjarval. Directed by Schultz. (1:42) NR.
"Wonder Woman" – The Amazonian princess gets her own movie and leaves her island paradise to fight a war to end all wars. With Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen. Written by Allan Heinberg, story by Zack Snyder & Allan Heinberg and Jason Fuchs. Directed by Patty Jenkins. (2:21) PG-13.
CRITICS' CHOICES
"Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story" – Director Daniel Raim's captivating doc on storyboard artist Harold Michelson and researcher Lillian Michelson not only chronicles their mutual adoration and respect but also Hollywood's love for them, and the joy they derived from their work. (Sheri Linden) NR.
"The Lost City of Z" – Based on David Grann's nonfiction best-seller about the British explorer Percy Fawcett (well played by Charlie Hunnam), James Gray's rich, meditative and deeply transporting adventure epic is the sort of classical filmmaking that feels positively radical. (J.C.) PG-13.
"The Lovers" – Azazel Jacobs' exquisitely funny-sad romance stars a superbly matched Debra Winger and Tracy Letts as a long-married couple whose feelings for each other are rekindled at the most inconvenient possible moment. (J.C.) R.
"Norman: The Modern Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer" – Subtle, unsettling, slyly amusing, Israeli director Joseph Cedar's first English-language film provides Richard Gere with a splendid role as a hustler forever on the make in Manhattan. (K.Tu.) R.
"A Quiet Passion" – Cynthia Nixon gives a brilliant performance as Emily Dickinson in Terence Davies' masterful biographical portrait of the great 19th century poet, which begins as a razor-sharp drawing-room comedy before edging almost imperceptibly toward tragedy. (J.C.) PG-13.
"Their Finest" – Genial and engaging with a fine sense of humor, this story of making movies in World War II Britain stars Gemma Arterton and a marvelous Bill Nighy and makes blending the comic with the serious look simpler than it actually is. (K.Tu.) R.
Comments