Jerry Garcia's guitar heads to auction, could fetch $1M

In this undated photo provided by Guernsey's, Jerry Garcia's famous "Wolf" guitar is shown. Garcia's custom-made guitar is truckin' to auction in New York City. Guernsey's auction house says it'll be offered Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Brooklyn Bowl, a bowling alley, restaurant and venue for music shows. The proceeds will go to the Alabama-based Southern Poverty Law Center. Guernsey's via AP)