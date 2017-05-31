Entertainment

May 31, 2017 1:48 PM

Nielsen's top programs for May 22-28

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for May 22-28. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "Dancing With the Stars" (Monday), ABC, 10.54 million.

2. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 9.65 million.

3. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 9.37 million.

4. "Dancing With the Stars" (Tuesday), ABC, 8.91 million.

5. "Bull," CBS, 8.54 million.

6. "Survivor," CBS, 8.38 million.

7. "NCIS," CBS, 8.3 million.

8. NBA Playoffs: Boston vs. Cleveland, Game 4, TNT, 7.05 million.

9. "Empire," Fox, 6.97 million.

10. "60 Minutes," CBS, 6.79 million.

11. Movie: "Dirty Dancing," ABC, 6.58 million.

12. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 6.43 million.

13. "Diana: Life-Death-Truth," CBS, 6.15 million.

14. "Law & Order: SVU," NBC, 6.12 million.

15. NBA Playoffs: Cleveland vs. Boston, Game 5, TNT, 5.83 million.

16. NBA Playoffs: Golden State vs. San Antonio, Game 4, ESPN, 5.8 million.

17. "Downward Dog," ABC, 5.74 million

18. "Survivor Reunion," CBS, 5.71 million.

19. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 5.709 million.

20. "The Bachelorette," ABC, 5.67 million.

