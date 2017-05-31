Entertainment

May 31, 2017 6:12 PM

Russell Wilson returns to host Kids' Choice Sports awards

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is returning for a third time as host of the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards.

He will preside over the show honoring the world's top athletes and sports moments from UCLA's Pauley Pavilion. It will tape on July 13 and air three days later.

Wilson has proven to be a game host in the past, whether he's dancing or getting slimed.

"Kids get ready," he said Wednesday. "Three times the slime coming your way."

Wilson recently became a first-time father to daughter Sienna with singer-wife Ciara.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford
Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer 1:59

Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer

View More Video

Entertainment Videos