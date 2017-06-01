FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo Czech conductor Jiri Belohlavek conducts The Czech Philharmonic in Prague. Former principal guest conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra died during Thursday night, June 1st, 2017, said the press-office od The Czech Philharmonic Ludek Brezina.
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo Czech conductor Jiri Belohlavek conducts The Czech Philharmonic in Prague. Former principal guest conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra died during Thursday night, June 1st, 2017, said the press-office od The Czech Philharmonic Ludek Brezina. CTK via AP Michal Dolezal
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017 file photo Czech conductor Jiri Belohlavek conducts The Czech Philharmonic in Prague. Former principal guest conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra died during Thursday night, June 1st, 2017, said the press-office od The Czech Philharmonic Ludek Brezina. CTK via AP Michal Dolezal

Entertainment

June 01, 2017 2:52 AM

Czech Philharmonic conductor Jiri Belohlavek dies at 71

The Associated Press
PRAGUE

The Czech Philharmonic orchestra says its chief conductor, Jiri Belohlavek, has died in Prague. The 71-year-old musician had suffered an unspecified serious long-term illness, but orchestra spokesman Ludek Brezina declined to give details.

Belohlavek was in charge of several Czech orchestras, including Brno Philharmonic, Prague Symphony Orchestra and Prague Philharmonia.

In 2006-2012, he was chief conductor of the BBC Symphony Orchestra. In 2012, Queen Elizabeth II awarded him the honor of Commander of the British Empire.

Since 2012, he was chief conductor of the Czech Philharmonic, the top Czech orchestra he also led after the 1989 Velvet Revolution.

He was also guest principal guest conductor of the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford
Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer 1:59

Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer

View More Video

Entertainment Videos