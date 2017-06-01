FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2012, file photo, Bob Seger performs at the Country Music Hall of Fame Inductions in Nashville, Tenn. Seger announced his "Runaway Train" tour set for late summer and fall of 2017 on June 1, 2017.
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2012, file photo, Bob Seger performs at the Country Music Hall of Fame Inductions in Nashville, Tenn. Seger announced his "Runaway Train" tour set for late summer and fall of 2017 on June 1, 2017. Photo by Wade Payne
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2012, file photo, Bob Seger performs at the Country Music Hall of Fame Inductions in Nashville, Tenn. Seger announced his "Runaway Train" tour set for late summer and fall of 2017 on June 1, 2017. Photo by Wade Payne

Entertainment

June 01, 2017 6:10 AM

Bob Seger to kick off 'Runaway Train' tour in August

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Bob Seger is heading out for a late summer and fall tour with his Silver Bullet Band.

The 72-year-old singer announced Wednesday that his Runaway Train tour will begin Aug. 24 in Toledo, Ohio. It currently has dates through Oct. 28, when he'll play a show in Phoenix. Boston, Detroit, Atlanta and Dallas are among the major stops.

Seger says additional dates will be announced for Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities.

Singer Nancy Wilson of the band, Heart, will join Seger for some dates on the tour.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford
Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer 1:59

Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer

View More Video

Entertainment Videos