Griffin not 'laying down' for Trump, fears career is over

In this combination photo, President Donald Trump appears in the White House in Washington on March 13, 2017, left, and comedian Kathy Griffin appears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 11, 2017. Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday, June 2, 2017, to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of Trump’s severed head. The images prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year's Eve special she had co-hosted with Anderson Cooper. Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online on Tuesday. They were met with swift and widespread condemnation. AP Photo