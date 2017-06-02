Jon Stewart among those praising late NYC firefighter

Comedian Jon Stewart fought back tears speaking at the funeral of a retired New York City firefighter. He befriended Raymond Pfeifer while lobbying for health benefits for Sept. 11 first responders.
Pfeifer died Sunday after an eight-year fight with cancer. He had spent months digging through debris after the 11 terror attacks. He became a key voice in fighting for health care for first responders.
Stewart also became a leader in the effort. At Pfeifer's funeral Friday on Long Island, Stewart joked about the retired firefighter's tenacity and grace in lobbying lawmakers.
He said Pfeifer carried prayer cards of many of the 343 firefighters who died on Sept. 11. Stewart said Pfeifer used them as inspiration. Then Stewart pulled Pfeifer's prayer card from his pocket and emotionally thanked his friend.
