Rep: Brandy released from hospital after collapse

FILE - In this April 1, 2016 file photo, singer Brandy Norwood performs at 2016 Black Girls Rock! at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J. The singer has been released from the hospital and is resting after passing out at a Los Angeles airport. Her publicist said in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday, June 2, 2017, that Brandy’s rigorous schedule, including concert dates and recording new music, had taken a toll on the singer. Photo by Michael Zorn