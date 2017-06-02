FILE - In this April 1, 2016 file photo, singer Brandy Norwood performs at 2016 Black Girls Rock! at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, N.J. The singer has been released from the hospital and is resting after passing out at a Los Angeles airport. Her publicist said in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday, June 2, 2017, that Brandy’s rigorous schedule, including concert dates and recording new music, had taken a toll on the singer.
June 02, 2017 1:48 PM

Rep: Brandy released from hospital after collapse

By MESFIN FEKADU AP Music Writer
Brandy has been released from a hospital after passing out at a Los Angeles airport.

Publicist Courtney Barnes said in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that Brandy's rigorous schedule, including concerts and personal appearances, took a toll on the singer.

"Brandy has been released from the hospital and is now at home resting. She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days she has taken more than 10 long haul flights including internationally," the statement read.

Brandy's rep also said the Grammy Award-winner was in the studio late Thursday and went directly to Los Angeles International Airport for a 5:45 a.m. flight.

"The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days," the statement read.

Brandy's hits include "The Boy Is Mine," ''Sittin' Up In My Room" and "Have You Ever." She has also acted in various movies and TV shows, including "Moesha" and "The Game."

