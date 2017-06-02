Entertainment

Illness of Stacy Keach ends premiere run of "Pamplona"

CHICAGO

Chicago's Goodman Theatre has canceled the premiere production of the one-man play "Pamplona" starring Stacy Keach as Ernest Hemingway due to the star's illness.

The Goodman said Friday the 76-year-old Keach has been advised by his doctors to take time to recuperate. The nature of his illness wasn't revealed.

Performances had been canceled on a day-to-day basis since Tuesday. That is when Keach became ill midway through the opening night performance of the show, written by Jim McGrath and directed by Robert Falls.

Keach was performing the play in the Goodman's Owen Theatre. It was to run through June 25.

