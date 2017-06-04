‘Game of Thrones’ fans may have to wait a long time for the final season, HBO executive says

Fans of “Game of Thrones,” welcome to the agony that the readers of the books the show is based on have been experiencing for years now.
On Friday, Entertainment Weekly revealed in an exclusive interview with HBO head of programming Casey Bloys that the eighth and final season of the wildly popular fantasy series could be delayed until 2019.
In the interview, Bloys confirmed that the final season “could air” in 2018 or 2019 depending on the schedule set by showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.
“They have to write the episodes and figure out the production schedule. We’ll have a better sense of that once they get further into the writing,” Bloys said.
Fans of the series have already been forced to wait a little longer for the upcoming seventh season: While the first six seasons all premiered in April, the seventh will not begin until July 16. Even the way this season’s premier date was revealed was slow — fans watched a block of ice melt for more than hour, driving many people wild.
Fans’ disappointment with the delay of the final two seasons is coupled with the fact that both will be shorter than previous installments. Season 7 will consist of seven episodes, and season 8 will be six, while every other season was 10.
Of course, a wait of one extra year is small potatoes compared to what book fans have endured, as author George R.R. Martin has taken plenty of time finishing the sixth book in the series, “The Winds of Winter.” The fifth book in the series was released in 2011, and there is still no timetable for the next release six years later.
Back in 2014, FiveThirtyEight released an analysis guessing that Martin could finish the next installment, which still would not be the last book, by 2018. In 2015, fan site WatchersonTheWall.com said a pessimistic prediction would have “The Winds of Winter” being released in 2019.
But given Martin’s involvement in two prequel series of “Game of Thrones” being developed by HBO, that date could be even later.
