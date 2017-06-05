Entertainment

June 05, 2017 3:14 AM

'MTV Beach House' returning to New Jersey shore

The Associated Press
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, N.J.

"MTV Beach House" is returning to the New Jersey shore.

The Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2rC3ITM ) reports taping will take place for less than a week in a house in the Loveladies section of Long Beach Township. The taping gets underway Thursday during an MTV Beach House Festival featuring MisterWives and Kyle and others at a park.

"MTV Beach House" is more about music and not the drama associated with the "Jersey Shore" reality show taped in Seaside Heights which debuted in 2009.

It will be hosted by Nessa, Cody Christian and Chico Bean. An MTV spokesman says no one from MTV or the production company will be living at the house.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford
Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer 1:59

Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer

View More Video

Entertainment Videos