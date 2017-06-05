Kerry Washington, center, poses in the press room with Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, winners of the Swarovski award for emerging talent, at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York.
Kerry Washington, center, poses in the press room with Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, winners of the Swarovski award for emerging talent, at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini
Kerry Washington, center, poses in the press room with Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, winners of the Swarovski award for emerging talent, at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 5, 2017, in New York. Photo by Evan Agostini

Entertainment

June 05, 2017 7:35 PM

Raf Simons win top fashion honors at CFDA awards

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Designer Raf Simons has won both top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.

The Belgian designer won the top awards for womenswear and menswear at Monday's ceremony.

Fashion's glittery awards ceremony also had a somewhat political bent this year, reaching outside the industry to honor feminist icon Gloria Steinem, Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards, and actress Janelle Monae for their efforts toward women's equality. The three were presented the Board of Director's Special Tribute.

The ceremony, hosted this year by Seth Meyers, brings together a host of designers and top celebrities. The evening's presenters included Nicole Kidman, Armie Hammer and Kerry Washington.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Entertainment Videos