In this undated photo provided by NBC, Mandy Harvey sings during auditions for the show "America's Got Talent" in Pasadena, Calif. Harvey, a deaf singer is moving on to the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” after delivering a performance that aired Tuesday, June 6, 2017, that judge Simon Cowell calls “one of the most amazing things” he’s ever seen or heard. Mandy Harvey told the judges on the NBC reality competition that she suffers from a connective tissue disorder and she lost her hearing when she was 18. Now 29, Harvey said she taught herself to sing again using muscle memory and visual tuners. NBC via AP Trae Patton

Entertainment

June 07, 2017 9:16 AM

Deaf singer wows crowd, judges on 'America's Got Talent'

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A deaf singer is moving on to the semifinals of "America's Got Talent" after delivering a performance judge Simon Cowell calls "one of the most amazing things" he's ever seen or heard.

Mandy Harvey told the judges on the NBC reality competition that she suffers from a connective tissue disorder and she lost her hearing when she was 18. Now 29, the St. Cloud, Florida, resident says she taught herself to sing again using muscle memory and visual tuners.

She interacted with the judges with the help of a sign language interpreter.

Harvey received a standing ovation from the crowd and the judges while performing her self-written song, "Try," on ukulele.

The performance earned Harvey a golden buzzer pass to the live semifinals of the talent show.

