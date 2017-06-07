Deaf singer wows crowd, judges on 'America's Got Talent'

In this undated photo provided by NBC, Mandy Harvey sings during auditions for the show "America's Got Talent" in Pasadena, Calif. Harvey, a deaf singer is moving on to the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent” after delivering a performance that aired Tuesday, June 6, 2017, that judge Simon Cowell calls “one of the most amazing things” he’s ever seen or heard. Mandy Harvey told the judges on the NBC reality competition that she suffers from a connective tissue disorder and she lost her hearing when she was 18. Now 29, Harvey said she taught herself to sing again using muscle memory and visual tuners. NBC via AP Trae Patton