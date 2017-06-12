Backstage beefs, onstage magic: Monterey Pop 50 years later

ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this June 18, 1967 file photo, Jimi Hendrix performs at the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Before Burning Man and Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Governors Island, there was Monterey Pop. Monterey Herald via AP)