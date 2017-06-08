Film spotlights Holocaust survivor's search for US soldier

In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017 photo, Holocaust survivors Israel Arbeiter, left, and Steve Ross, right, greet one another at a theater before the premier of the film "Etched in Glass: The Legacy of Steve Ross," in West Newton, Mass. The film recounts Steve Ross' five years spent in Nazi concentration camps as a child and his decadeslong search for the American soldier who gave him a U.S. flag handkerchief during the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp in Germany. Steven Senne AP Photo