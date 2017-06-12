ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1967 file photo, Timothy Leary, center, leads thousands in a song at the "Human Be-In" on the Golden Gate Park Polo Fields in San Francisco. Dennis McNally, who has curated an exhibit at the California Historical Society, says the national media paid little attention to San Francisco's psychedelic community until January 1967, when poets and bands joined forces for the “Human Be-In,” which unexpectedly drew about 50,000 people. Leary stood on stage and delivered his famous mantra: “Turn on. Tune In. Drop out.”
June 12, 2017

AP PHOTOS: Counterculture flourished during summer of 1967

SAN FRANCISCO

Fifty years ago, thousands of young Americans descended on San Francisco to join a cultural revolution known as the Summer of Love.

It marked a fusion of political protest, art and music and introduced the world to local bands that would stake a place in rock-and-roll history, like the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin and Jefferson Airplane.

San Francisco is celebrating the anniversary with exhibits, festivals and performances that explore its counterculture past and pay tribute to a pivotal moment in American history.

