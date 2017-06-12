AP PHOTOS: Counterculture flourished during summer of 1967

ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 1967 file photo, Judy Smith, wearing face paint and flowers in her hair, smiles as she and others gather at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Fifty years ago, throngs of American youth descended on San Francisco to join a cultural revolution.
Robert W. Klein, File
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this April 13, 1967 file photo, people gather in the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco. In 2017's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, which had been ground zero for the counterculture, two-bedroom apartments now rent for $5,000 a month. San Francisco remains a magnet for young people, but even those earning six-figure Silicon Valley salaries complain about the cost of living.
Robert W. Klein, File
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this June 18, 1967 file photo, Jimi Hendrix performs at the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Before Burning Man and Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Governors Island, there was Monterey Pop.
Monterey Herald via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this April 3, 1967 file photo, people parade up and down the streets of the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco. They came for the music, the mind-bending drugs, to resist the Vietnam War and 1960s American orthodoxy, or simply to escape summer boredom. And they left an enduring legacy. Fifty years ago, throngs of American youth descended on San Francisco to join a cultural revolution.
Robert W. Klein, File
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this December 1969 file photo, singer Janis Joplin performs with her group Big Brother and the Holding Company. On drums is Dave Getz. The Summer of Love in 1967 marked a turning point in rock and roll history: It introduced America to the exciting new sounds coming out of San Francisco's local music scene. There was the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Big Brother and the Holding Company, which launched Janis Joplin's career, and Country Joe and the Fish, a psychedelic rock band.
File
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this March 8, 1968 file photo, members of the rock group Jefferson Airplane pose in San Francisco. From left are, Marty Balin, lead singer, songwriter and founder, Grace Slick, vocalist, Spencer Dryden, drummer, Paul Kantner, electric guitar and vocalist, Jorma Kaukonen, lead guitarist, vocalist and songwriter and Jack Casady, bass guitarist. The Summer of Love in 1967 marked a turning point in rock and roll history: It introduced America to the exciting new sounds coming out of San Francisco's local music scene. There was the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Big Brother and the Holding Company, which launched Janis Joplin's career, and Country Joe and the Fish, a psychedelic rock band.
File
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - This undated file photo shows members of the Grateful Dead band, from left to right, Mickey Hart, Phil Lesh, Jerry Garcia, Brent Mydland, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir. The Summer of Love in 1967 marked a turning point in rock and roll history: It introduced America to the exciting new sounds coming out of San Francisco's local music scene.
File
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this June 21, 1967 file photo, people keep a large ball, painted to represent a world globe, in the air during a gathering at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, to celebrate the summer solstice on June 21, day one of "Summer of Love." City officials have rejected a permit for a planned free concert intended to mark the 50th anniversary of the famed Summer of Love in Golden Gate Park that had been planned for June 2017.
File
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1967 file photo, Timothy Leary addresses a crowd of hippies at the "Human Be-In" that he helped organize in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, Calif. Leary told the crowd to "Turn on, Tune in and Drop out". The event was a prelude to the "Summer of Love", which brought the hippie experience into the American mainstream.
Bob Klein
AP Photo
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER- In this June 17, 1967 photo are two women at the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Before Burning Man and Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Governors Island, there was Monterey Pop. Fifty years ago in June 2017, the three-day concert in the San Francisco Bay area gave birth to the "Summer of Love'' and paved the way for today's popular festivals.
Monterey Herald via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER- In this June 17, 1967 photo is the scene on the football field at Monterey Peninsula College where over 20,000 people camped during the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Before Burning Man and Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Governors Island, there was Monterey Pop. Fifty years ago in June 2017, the three-day concert in the San Francisco Bay area gave birth to the "Summer of Love'' and paved the way for today's popular festivals.
Monterey Herald via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER- In this June 18, 1967 photo is the scene at the Monterey Fairgrounds during the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Before Burning Man and Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Governors Island, there was Monterey Pop. Fifty years ago in June 2017, the three-day concert in the San Francisco Bay area gave birth to the "Summer of Love'' and paved the way for today's popular festivals.
Monterey Herald via AP)
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Oct. 6, 1967 file photo, a group of hippies greets the sunrise with music from a hilltop in San Francisco, Calif.
AP Photo)
ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1967, file photo, a man carries a guitar, a loaf of bread and a knapsack as he walks down the street away from the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco.
File
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 13, 1967 file photo, people gather in the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco. In 2017's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, which had been ground zero for the counterculture, two-bedroom apartments now rent for $5,000 a month. San Francisco remains a magnet for young people, but even those earning six-figure Silicon Valley salaries complain about the cost of living.
Robert W. Klein, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 1967 file photo, Judy Smith, wearing face paint and flowers in her hair, smiles as she and others gather at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. Fifty years ago, throngs of American youth descended on San Francisco to join a cultural revolution.
Robert W. Klein, File
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 21, 1967 file photo, people keep a large ball, painted to represent a world globe, in the air during a gathering at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, to celebrate the summer solstice on June 21, day one of "Summer of Love." City officials have rejected a permit for a planned free concert intended to mark the 50th anniversary of the famed Summer of Love in Golden Gate Park that had been planned for June 2017.
File
AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 1967 file photo, Timothy Leary addresses a crowd of hippies at the "Human Be-In" that he helped organize in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, Calif. Leary told the crowd to "Turn on, Tune in and Drop out". The event was a prelude to the "Summer of Love", which brought the hippie experience into the American mainstream.
Bob Klein
AP Photo
FILE - In this June 18, 1967 file photo, Jimi Hendrix performs at the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Before Burning Man and Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Governors Island, there was Monterey Pop.
Monterey Herald via AP)
FILE - In this April 3, 1967 file photo, people parade up and down the streets of the Haight-Ashbury district in San Francisco. They came for the music, the mind-bending drugs, to resist the Vietnam War and 1960s American orthodoxy, or simply to escape summer boredom. And they left an enduring legacy. Fifty years ago, throngs of American youth descended on San Francisco to join a cultural revolution.
Robert W. Klein, File
AP Photo
In this June 17, 1967 photo are two women at the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Before Burning Man and Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Governors Island, there was Monterey Pop. Fifty years ago in June 2017, the three-day concert in the San Francisco Bay area gave birth to the "Summer of Love'' and paved the way for today's popular festivals.
Monterey Herald via AP)
In this June 17, 1967 photo is the scene on the football field at Monterey Peninsula College where over 20,000 people camped during the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Before Burning Man and Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Governors Island, there was Monterey Pop. Fifty years ago in June 2017, the three-day concert in the San Francisco Bay area gave birth to the "Summer of Love'' and paved the way for today's popular festivals.
Monterey Herald via AP)
In this June 18, 1967 photo is the scene at the Monterey Fairgrounds during the Monterey Pop Festival in Monterey, Calif. Before Burning Man and Bonnaroo, Coachella and Lollapalooza, Glastonbury and Governors Island, there was Monterey Pop. Fifty years ago in June 2017, the three-day concert in the San Francisco Bay area gave birth to the "Summer of Love'' and paved the way for today's popular festivals.
Monterey Herald via AP)
FILE - In this Oct. 6, 1967 file photo, a group of hippies greets the sunrise with music from a hilltop in San Francisco, Calif.
AP Photo)
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 1967, file photo, a man carries a guitar, a loaf of bread and a knapsack as he walks down the street away from the Haight-Ashbury district of San Francisco.
File
AP Photo
Comments