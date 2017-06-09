Want fries in a rainbow box with that? McDonald’s celebrates gay pride in Bay Area

McDonald’s will be serving up some gay pride this month.
The fast-food chain will serve fries in rainbow-colored boxes at participating locations in nine San Francisco Bay Area counties in June as S.F. and other communities hold gay pride events, says The San Francisco Chronicle. Outlets in Washington, D.C., also plan to offer the rainbow containers this weekend along the route of a gay pride parade, reports The Washington Blade.
“McDonald’s has always been a company that has supported diversity and inclusion of its employees and extended McDonald’s family,” McDonald’s spokesperson Kim Knapp said in a statement. “We are proud to create an inclusive culture where everyone feels valued, appreciated and supported. As an official sponsor of this year’s Pride festivities, we looked for a unique way to bring that celebration into our restaurants throughout the Greater Bay Area.”
But the rainbow fries boxes aren’t going over well with at least one critic, reports LGBTQ Nation. Former televangelist Joshua Feuerstein, who previously objected to plain white holiday cups offered by Starbucks, posted on Facebook calling the rainbow boxes “disgusting” and encouraging a boycott.
San Francisco Pride events are scheduled June 24-25, including the traditional parade starting at 10:30 a.m. June 25. This year’s event will be the 47th annual celebration.
Comments