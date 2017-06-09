Entertainment

June 09, 2017 10:45 AM

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

The Associated Press

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending June 8, 2017:

Top Songs

1.Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber), Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee

2.I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne), DJ Khaled

3.Believer, Imagine Dragons

4.Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

5.Slow Hands, Niall Horan

6.Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

7.In Case You Didn't Know, Brett Young

8.Issues, Julia Michaels

9.HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

10.Congratulations (feat. Quavo), Post Malone

Top Albums

1.Hopeless Fountain Kingdom , Halsey

2.Steven Universe, Vol. 1 (Original Soundtrack), Various Artists

3.This One's for You, Luke Combs

4.Vol. 2 Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol 2. (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

5.÷ , Ed Sheeran

6.DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

7.From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

8.Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, The Beatles

9.Wonder Woman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Rupert Gregson-Williams

10.RELAXER, alt-J

