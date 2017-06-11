Entertainment

June 11, 2017 7:35 AM

Annual celebration of downtown Portland coming back to Maine

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

Summer in Maine's largest city is kicking off with the Old Port Festival, a celebration of music, art and food in downtown Portland.

The 44th annual festival is taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It begins with a kickoff parade at the top of Exchange Street and will include live music and entertainment on four stages.

Festival organizers say the event will include more than 250 vendor booths, children's amusement rides and a rock climbing wall. Performers will range from Circus Maine to neo-folk outfit Ghost Of Paul Revere.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Entertainment Videos