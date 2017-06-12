Auerbach taps veteran acts in Nashville for solo album

In this May 15, 2017 photo, Dan Auerbach poses for a portrait in New York to promote his solo album, "Waiting On a Song." The album was recorded last summer in Auerbach’s studio in Nashville, Tenn., and features musicians like Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Duane Eddy, 14-time Grammy winner Jerry Douglas and Johnny Cash’s former bass player Dave Roe. Photo by Scott Gries