AP WAS THERE: The 1967 Summer of Love in San Francisco

ADVANCE FOR USE TUESDAY, JUNE 13, 2017 AND THEREAFTER-FILE - In this June 21, 1967 file photo, people keep a large ball, painted to represent a world globe, in the air during a gathering at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, to celebrate the summer solstice on June 21, day one of "Summer of Love." City officials have rejected a permit for a planned free concert intended to mark the 50th anniversary of the famed Summer of Love in Golden Gate Park that had been planned for June 2017. File AP Photo