In this Sept. 22, 2012, photo, Willie Nelson performs during the Farm Aid 2012 concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa. Organizers have announced that the annual Farm Aid benefit concert is coming back to Pennsylvania. This year's festival is set for Sept. 16, 2017, at KeyBank Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater in Burgettstown, about 25 miles
In this Sept. 22, 2012, photo, Willie Nelson performs during the Farm Aid 2012 concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa. Organizers have announced that the annual Farm Aid benefit concert is coming back to Pennsylvania. This year's festival is set for Sept. 16, 2017, at KeyBank Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater in Burgettstown, about 25 miles 40 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.
In this Sept. 22, 2012, photo, Willie Nelson performs during the Farm Aid 2012 concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pa. Organizers have announced that the annual Farm Aid benefit concert is coming back to Pennsylvania. This year's festival is set for Sept. 16, 2017, at KeyBank Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater in Burgettstown, about 25 miles 40 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

Entertainment

June 12, 2017 9:19 PM

Annual Farm Aid benefit concert returning to Pennsylvania

The Associated Press
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa.

Organizers have announced that the annual Farm Aid benefit concert is returning to Pennsylvania.

This year's festival is set for Sept. 16 at KeyBank Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater in Burgettstown, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

It marks the third time it's being held in the state since it began in 1985. It was held in Hershey in 2012 and in Burgettstown in 2002.

Performers this year include Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds. Other acts include Jack Johnson, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Jamey Johnson, Blackberry Smoke, Valerie June, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and Insects vs Robots.

Tickets go on sale June 23, although some presale tickets are available starting Wednesday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Entertainment Videos