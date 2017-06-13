Rodman begins sightseeing on NKorea trip he hopes opens door

In this undated photo published on Sept. 7, 2013, on the homepage of North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, talks with former NBA player Dennis Rodman during a dinner in North Korea. North Korea is expecting another visit by former NBA bad boy Rodman on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in what would be his first to the country since President Donald Trump took office. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo.
This combination of file photos shows former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman in Pyongyang, North Korea on Dec. 20, 2013, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017. North Korea on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, is expecting another visit by Rodman, who has made several trips to the country but has been criticized for insensitive comments and for regaling leader Kim Jong Un with "Happy Birthday" in 2014. It would be his first visit to the country since President Donald Trump took office
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2013, file photo, former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, center, watches from courtside during a practice session for North Korean basketball players in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea's Foreign Ministry official who spoke to the AP in Pyongyang confirmed Rodman was expected to arrive Tuesday, June 13, 2017, but could not provide details.
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2013, file photo, North Koreans look down from a balcony as former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman enters the Koryo Hotel in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea's Foreign Ministry official who spoke to the AP in Pyongyang confirmed Rodman was expected to arrive Tuesday, June 13, 2017, but could not provide details.
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2014, file photo, a bottle of vodka with handmade illustrations of Rodman with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Rodman's name in Korean sits on the roof of a car outside a Pyongyang hotel, North Korea. Rodman came to the North Korean capital with a team of USA basketball stars for an exhibition game on Jan. 8, the birthday of Kim Jong Un. North Korea's Foreign Ministry official who spoke to the AP in Pyongyang confirmed Rodman was expected to arrive Tuesday, June 13, 2017, but could not provide details. He’s made several visits to the country, but has been roundly criticized for insensitive comments and for regaling Kim with “Happy Birthday” in 2014.
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2013, file photo, former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman leaves a sports arena after a practice session for North Korean basketball players in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korea's Foreign Ministry official who spoke to the AP in Pyongyang confirmed Rodman was expected to arrive Tuesday, June 13, 2017, but could not provide details.
Former NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman, center, arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. North Korea is expecting another visit by Rodman on Tuesday in what would be his first to the country since President Donald Trump took office.
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, right, is seen in a security queue at Beijing's International Airport's terminal 2 on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Beijing, China. North Korea is expecting another visit by former NBA bad boy Rodman on Tuesday in what would be his first to the country since President Donald Trump took office.
U.S. Undersecretary of State Thomas Shannon talks to journalists after meeting with Japan's National Security Council Chief Shotaro Yachi at the prime minister's office Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Tokyo. Shannon, a visiting senior U.S. official said former NBA player Dennis Rodman’s trip is as a private citizen. “We are aware of his visit. We wish him well, but we have issued travel warnings to Americans suggested they not travel to North Korea for their own safety,” Shannon told reporters after discussing the North Korea missile threat and other issues with Japanese counterparts.
In this Jan. 8, 2014 photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, talks with former NBA player Dennis Rodman, right, as they watch an exhibition basketball game at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang. North Korea is expecting another visit by former NBA bad boy Rodman on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in what would be his first to the country since President Donald Trump took office. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo.
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman is greeted by North Korea's Sports Ministry Vice Minister Son Kwang Ho, right, upon his arrival at Sunan International Airport on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, center, is greeted by North Korea's Sports Ministry Vice Minister Son Kwang Ho, right, upon his arrival at Sunan International Airport on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Rodman has arrived in North Korea on his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.
Former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman, second from left, walks through the Koryo hotel lobby as he leaves to visit several sports venues Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea. Rodman's current trip is his first since Donald Trump became president. He told reporters in Beijing, as he departed for Pyongyang, that he hopes his trip will "open a door" for Trump.
