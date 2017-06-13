Entertainment

June 13, 2017 4:53 AM

Rapper Chief Keef arrested at Sioux Falls airport

The Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

Chicago rapper Chief Keef has been arrested in South Dakota for drug possession.

The rapper, whose legal name is Keith Cozart, was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail Monday following his arrest at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Police say airport security found marijuana in his carry-on bag.

Chief Keef performed Sunday on the University of Sioux Falls. His promoters say his performance was in conjunction with an anti-bullying celebrity basketball event.

Kowabunga Music issued a statement which said Chief Keef came to Sioux Falls to focus on its youth and anti-bullying, which it said is more than the city is willing to do.

