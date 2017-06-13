Entertainment

June 13, 2017 10:13 PM

Women protest Ohio abortion bill in 'Handmaid's Tale' garb

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

More than a dozen women have staged a protest against a proposed ban on Ohio's most common abortion procedure while dressed in character from the dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale."

The group attended a committee hearing at the Statehouse Tuesday while wearing red capes and white bonnets. The costumes resemble those worn in a new television series based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel, in which women are forced to give birth.

They were fighting legislation criminalizing what anti-abortion activists call "dismemberment abortion." The medical term is dilation and evacuation.

The bill would prohibit doctors from using forceps or similar instruments on a live fetus to remove it from the womb in pieces. Seven states have such bans.

Similar costumed protests to anti-abortion bills have taken place elsewhere, including in Texas and Missouri.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Entertainment Videos