Bat-Signal to light up Los Angeles in tribute to Adam West

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 1989, file photo, actors Adam West, left, and Burt Ward, dressed as their characters Batman and Robin, pose for a photo at the "World of Wheels" custom car show in Chicago. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Bat-Signal will shine over the city on Thursday, June 15, 2017 in tribute to West, who died June 9 at the age of 88. Mark Elias, File AP Photo