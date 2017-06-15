Entertainment

June 15, 2017 9:24 AM

Study finds Sundance attendance up 35 percent from 2016

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

An economic impact study estimates 71,638 people attended some part of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, which is a 35-percent increase from last year's attendance of 46,660. But officials are hesitant to stand by this attendance increase.

Utah firm Y2 Analytics conducted the study. The firm used data from a startup to anonymously track individual people in a particular location through their cellphones.

Researchers counted devices that showed up at two or more events during the 11 days, or that stayed at one ticketed event for their duration.

Betsy Wallace, the Sundance Institute's managing director, doesn't think attendance grew by 25,000 people this year. She says the firm's data probably means attendance estimates from previous years were low.

The firm also found the festival generated an estimated $151.5 million to the state in economic impact.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Spelling champ explains how she she did it

Spelling champ explains how she she did it 2:03

Spelling champ explains how she she did it
Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death 0:26

Here's Chris Cornell's last performance of 'Black Hole Sun' before his death
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Entertainment Videos