FILE - In this March 15, 2010 file photo, Phish drummer Jon Fishman appears at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York. Fishman will take a place on Lincolnville, Maine's five-seat board after winning Tuesday, June 13, 2017 nonpartisan election. He and his wife, Briar, have five children and have lived in the seaside town for the past decade. Peter Kramer, File AP Photo
Entertainment

June 16, 2017 4:58 AM

Phish drummer wins local election in Maine hometown

The Associated Press
LINCOLNVILLE, Maine

The drummer for the jam band Phish has been elected to his Maine town's Board of Selectmen.

Jon Fishman will take a place on Lincolnville's five-seat board after winning Tuesday's nonpartisan election. He and his wife, Briar, have five children and have lived in the seaside town for the past decade.

Two board seats were open in the Lincolnville election. Fishman will take a seat on the board alongside Josh Gerritsen, a filmmaker, who also was a top vote getter.

Fishman received 356 votes; Gerritsen received 370.

